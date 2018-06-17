Lock ‘N Load Tactical v5.0 Rules Preview

Lock ‘N Load Publishing has just released at Origins the latest version of their LnL Tactical rules system and it’s one not to be missed.

Currently the system has two rule books for modern and WWII era games, despite the fact that the rules are identical save for those few that are era specific. LnL decided it was time that the next iteration, v5.0, would be a single volume that covered everything while also overhauling and expanding the rules explanations in the process.

What we have now is an exhaustive and comprehensive manual liberally sprinkled with numerous examples of play throughout, covering everything you need to know about the system. There are also a pair of extremely detailed and easy to follow gameplay narratives that newcomers can use to get up to speed and playing quickly.

To purchase a printed copy of the rule manual, visit the store.

You can download a free PDF version of the rules here.

Follow me on: Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube

Share this:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...